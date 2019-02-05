Edmonton Family Matters

February 5, 2019

Family Matters podcast: The surge of women freezing their eggs

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Every year, more and more women delay having children. Kim Smith looks into why there's been a huge jump in the number of women freezing their eggs.

More and more Canadian women are freezing their eggs for the future. The Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM), with a clinic in Vancouver and Edmonton, reported a 180 per cent increase from 2017 to 2018.

What are the costs of egg freezing and what can you expect? In this episode, we throw our questions at the centre’s co-director Dr. Caitlin Dunne.

Plus, we chat with Meagan Beaton about her decision to freeze her eggs. She documented her journey on a blog perfectly titled MegsEggs.org.

READ MORE: Canadian fertility clinic reports 180% increase in elective egg freezing

