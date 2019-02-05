Family Matters podcast: The surge of women freezing their eggs

More and more Canadian women are freezing their eggs for the future. The Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM), with a clinic in Vancouver and Edmonton, reported a 180 per cent increase from 2017 to 2018.
What are the costs of egg freezing and what can you expect? In this episode, we throw our questions at the centre’s co-director Dr. Caitlin Dunne.
Plus, we chat with Meagan Beaton about her decision to freeze her eggs. She documented her journey on a blog perfectly titled MegsEggs.org.
READ MORE: Canadian fertility clinic reports 180% increase in elective egg freezing
Family Matters is always looking for new story ideas:
Connect with host Kim Smith
Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca
Twitter: Kim_SmithTV
Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765
Connect with producer Christine Meadows
Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca
Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal
Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.