Family Matters podcast: The surge of women freezing their eggs

View link »

More and more Canadian women are freezing their eggs for the future. The Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM), with a clinic in Vancouver and Edmonton, reported a 180 per cent increase from 2017 to 2018.

What are the costs of egg freezing and what can you expect? In this episode, we throw our questions at the centre’s co-director Dr. Caitlin Dunne.

Plus, we chat with Meagan Beaton about her decision to freeze her eggs. She documented her journey on a blog perfectly titled MegsEggs.org.

READ MORE: Canadian fertility clinic reports 180% increase in elective egg freezing

Family Matters is always looking for new story ideas:

Connect with host Kim Smith

Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca

Twitter: Kim_SmithTV

Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765

Connect with producer Christine Meadows

Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca

Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal

Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.