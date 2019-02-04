Crime
February 4, 2019

Teen charged in Bloodvein double homicide

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in a double homicide in Bloodvein.

RCMP said the youth is in custody and will be appearing in youth court Monday.

The victims were two men, aged 22 and 32, both from Bloodvein.

RCMP continue to investigate.

