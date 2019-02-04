Cell phone distraction leads to woman walking into path of taxi

Cell phone distraction is being blamed for a collision in Surrey over the weekend involving a female pedestrian.

At about 9:20 pm Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was crossing Scott Road near 99th Avenue mid-block while viewing her cell phone, when she stepped into the path of a southbound taxi, which struck her.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries.

The driver of the cab remained on the scene, and is cooperating with police.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in this collision.

Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have Dash Cam video of the incident to call the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers in reference to Surrey File # 2019-017426.