Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Canadian defensive back Jeff Hecht to one-year deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed Canadian defensive back Jeff Hecht to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Hecht, an Edmonton native and product of Saint Mary’s University, played 14 games for Winnipeg last season after joining the club last summer.

He recorded eight defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Hecht, 33, is entering his ninth CFL season in 2019. He has played in 114 career games with Saskatchewan, Montreal, Calgary and Winnipeg.

The Bombers acquired Hecht as a free agent in July, three months after he was released from the Roughriders.

