Regina approves funding for NHL Heritage Classic

Regina city council has greenlit municipal funding to help bring the NHL Heritage Classic to Mosaic Stadium this October.

The outdoor game will see the Winnipeg Jets take on the Calgary Flames.

READ MORE: Unauthorized tickets surfacing for 2019 NHL Heritage Classic in Regina

The city’s funding will be $100,000 in cash and up to $50,000 worth of city services.

It’s estimated the game will bring $15 million to the local economy, and Mayor Michael Fougere says this is a minimal investment

“We’ll get $400,000 back by ticket sales by the $12 per ticket fee we’re going to be receiving, but more importantly it’s the commitment of our city to host this game in our city, said Fougere.

“When you think about the game that happened at New Years it had 80,000 seats, the one that’s about to happen is in the high 70,000 seats. In order to bring the game here and attract them (NHL) here, we had to offset the fact we had a relatively small stadium, said Evraz CEO Tim Reid.

READ MORE: City of Regina asked to contribute $150,000 for 2019 NHL Heritage Classic

Reid added there are additional team travel costs to help cover as well. Evraz Place will be meeting with the NHL in mid-march to discuss further details like ticket costs.