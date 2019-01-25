Kids play rink pays tribute to former Humboldt Broncos captain

The Allan and District Communiplex is where Logan Schatz started his hockey journey.

“He was three-years-old when he started his first year of hockey in Allan,” Logan’s mom Bonnie Schatz explained.

Logan started playing novice hockey for the Allan Flames, but later played in various communities. Eventually, his love for the game took him to Humboldt, where he played four seasons with the SJHL’s Broncos.

At 18, Logan was named captain of the team and held the title for two and a half years.

Logan was one of 16 people who died, when the Broncos team bus and a semi collided at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018.

Following the crash, Bonnie said donations from local businesses, sports teams and friends were given to the town to be used for the local rink.

It was decided the funds would go to create Schatzy’s Corner, a mini rink for kids to play, set up adjacent to the ice rink in the Allan Communiplex.

Kelly Schatz, Logan’s dad, spent between 40 to 50 hours working on the project. He found an Alberta company to create the structure of authentic rink.

“Most importantly, I wanted to have something for the kids to play in, because I know Logan would have loved that,” Kelly said.

Kelly said Schatzy’s Corner has been open during the last four hockey tournaments and it’s already a success.

“I guess it’s just been a lineup in there, just steady, steady flow of kids playing in there. It warms my heart to see that,” Kelly said.

“I know the kids are going to love it. We’ve been told already how much it’s been used,” Bonnie said.

The mini rink also features eight decals on the glass, to represent the hockey teams Logan played for throughout the years.

“You might have a little one get inspired to play hockey, that I hope, I suppose. You never know, there could be the future Broncos captain playing in there someday,” Kelly said.