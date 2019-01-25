Shelter ‘miracle dog’ survives euthanasia, then finds forever home

An overcrowded animal shelter in Oklahoma was forced to euthanize a puppy, but the dog survived the lethal dosing and was taken to a new shelter where the animal was adopted.

Rudolph, an 8-month old Lab American Pitbull mix, was supposed to be dead, but after surviving an attempt on his life the dog found a new home, thanks to the folks at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.

“He’s a miracle dog, absolutely,” shelter employee Kylie Jo Mitchell told WQAD News. “I’ve never heard of anything like this ever, this is a first.”

The Iowa shelter offered to take in Rudolph after learning of his survival.

“He was euthanized and when they returned to that room they came back and Rudolph was alive,” Mitchell told the news station.

The shelter put a call out on social media, looking to find the puppy a permanent home.

“He was at shelter that was full so the vet euthanized him. But God had a different plan because he woke up,” the shelter explained. “And thank goodness the vet said he wouldn’t do it again. So we brought him to our shelter in hopes somebody would come adopt him and give him a second chance at life.”

Rudolph’s story caught the attention of Jacob Hommer, who came in to apply for the adoption.

“My family and I we have bred Siberian Huskies for combat veterans, Purple Heart recipients, combat wounded veterans,” Hommer told WQAD.

The man explained he had shared the dog’s story to a veteran in Colorado, hoping to pair the man with Rudolph.

“I said, ‘Check this dog out and the incredible story,’ and he was so moved by it and emotional that he was like ‘I have to have this dog,’” Hommer explained.

Unfortunately for Hommer, the dog took a liking to another person who was offering a forever home, with the shelter saying it was a tough decision.

“Rudolph is heading to his forever home. It was a tough decision with so many wonderful applications but Rudolph fell in love with this young man and the feeling was mutual,” the shelter said Sunday. “Thank you for adopting a rescue dog.”