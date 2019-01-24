City of Guelph council approves 2019 non-tax supported operating budget

City of Guelph council has approved the 2019 non-tax supported operating budget.

The approval came yesterday and sees a total budget just under $79.1 million.

The City of Guelph’s non-tax supported budget includes Stormwater Services, Water Services, Wastewater Services, Ontario Building Code Administration and Court Services.

For water, wastewater and stormwater, the average household will see an increase of around $12 over 2018, based on the average annual water consumption of a three-person household.

The budgets for these services are not funded through property taxes, but rather through user fees, rates, and other non-tax supported revenues.

“Safety is always a priority for the City, and this non-tax supported budget ensures we have the right resources in place to meet health, safety and regulatory requirements to keep our people, our environment and our community safe,” said Derrick Thomson, chief administrative officer for the City of Guelph.

Council will deliberate once again and approve the capital budget on January 30.

The tax-supported operating and local boards and shared services is also on the schedule for March 5th.

Some of the approved rates for this year that will take effect on March 1st also include the Ontario Building Code Administration budget seeing an increase of 0.83 per cent over last year and the Court Services budget increased by 0.43 per cent over 2018.

All budget documents and related information will be posted on Guelph.ca/budget as they become available.

