Canada
January 23, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated: January 23, 2019 2:00 pm

Ottawa police union president charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa Police Association president Matt Skof speaks following the misconduct hearing for Ottawa Police Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar, at the Ottawa Police station on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Ontario Provincial Police said Skof was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 on charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged the president of the Ottawa Police Association, Matthew Skof, with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

In a brief news release on Wednesday afternoon, OPP said the Ottawa Police Service had asked them in July of last year to look into the conduct of one of its officers.

READ MORE: ‘Multiple’ bullets fired, woman suffers gunshot injury in Vanier shooting

Members of the OPP’s professional standards bureau laid the two charges against Skof and arrested him on Wednesday, the release said.

The statement did not explain why the union head was charged.

Skof is scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa on March 8.

Global News has contacted the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Police Association for comment.

More to come…

WATCH: Ron Taverner OPP commissioner appointment controversy continues

Report an error
Matt Skof
Matt Skof charged
Matthew Skof
Ontario Provincial Police
OPA president
OPP
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Association
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa police union head

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.