Ottawa police union president charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged the president of the Ottawa Police Association, Matthew Skof, with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

In a brief news release on Wednesday afternoon, OPP said the Ottawa Police Service had asked them in July of last year to look into the conduct of one of its officers.

Members of the OPP’s professional standards bureau laid the two charges against Skof and arrested him on Wednesday, the release said.

The statement did not explain why the union head was charged.

Skof is scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa on March 8.

Global News has contacted the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Police Association for comment.

