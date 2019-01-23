Waterloo declares snow event, overnight parking suspended

The City of Waterloo has declared a snow event for this evening.

This means that overnight parking will not be allowed on any street beginning tonight at 11:59 p.m.

In a release, the city says it has done so to allow for a cleanup of city streets as rain has been forecast to follow the recent snowfall.

If a car is parked on a city street in Waterloo tonight, it could be towed and the owner could be fined $80.

The city says it will also temporarily shut down its overnight parking service to stop registrations.