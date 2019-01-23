Crime
Peterborough man accused of sexual assault involving young family member

A Peterborough man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member under the age of 16.

A Peterborough man is facing sex-related charges involving a youth family member.

In January, Peterborough police say the force received information that in September 2018, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a family member — a child under 16 years of age.

On Tuesday, police say, the man attended the police station where, as a result of the investigation, he was arrested and charged.

The 37-year-old man was charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

“In order to protect the identity of the victim in this incident, the name of the accused will not be released,” police stated.

