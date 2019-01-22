Canada
January 22, 2019 4:27 pm

Police investigating after Brantford boy allegedly followed home from school

By Reporter  900 CHML

Brantford police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspicious man.

Global News File
A A

Brantford police are investigating after a boy was allegedly followed home from school.

READ MORE: Brantford police release photos of hate crime suspects

Police say around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, an 11-year-old boy was walking home on Brant Avenue when he was followed by a suspicious man.

After the boy arrived home, police say the unknown man knocked on the door and claimed he had the wrong address when a parent answered the door.

The suspect is described as having tanned or light brown skin, approximately five-foot-three-inches tall, with black hair in dreadlocks.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford leads to seizure of drugs, weapons

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
boy followed home Brantford
Brantford
Brantford crime
Brantford Police
Crime
followed
HamOnt
Man
Police
School
Student
Suspicious

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.