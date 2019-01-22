Police investigating after Brantford boy allegedly followed home from school

Brantford police are investigating after a boy was allegedly followed home from school.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, an 11-year-old boy was walking home on Brant Avenue when he was followed by a suspicious man.

After the boy arrived home, police say the unknown man knocked on the door and claimed he had the wrong address when a parent answered the door.

The suspect is described as having tanned or light brown skin, approximately five-foot-three-inches tall, with black hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

