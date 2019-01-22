London Downtown Business Association could see overhaul of board election process

Mounting frustration could lead to a complete overhaul of the makeup of the London Downtown Business Association (LDBA) board.

“A closed election is when the slate comes forward from the board, and it is either to be approved or rejected by the membership,” explained lawyer Mike Lerner, who represents a group of association members.

“That has been the case and that, I believe, has been part of the problem.”

At its annual meeting on Tuesday, the association will be asked to approve the creation of an ad hoc committee to overhaul the current election process. The committee would consist of three members at large as well as three board members at large, all of whom would meet with an independent facilitator.

“There will be a new process that will focus on things like how the board is elected, term limits, how the voting is to take place, whether or not members of the board ought to be members of the association, etc.,” said Lerner.

Lerner adds that he’s also referred the bylaw governing the LDBA to the city solicitor for review.

“I think that we both agree the bylaw can be improved so that the process will then now be clear, and there will be a road map to follow that will remove any uncertainty as to how the board is constituted,” he said.

If the request is approved, Lerner believes an election could be held sometime in June to vote for board members to finish the current term, which is mandated under the bylaw to coincide with council terms.

Janette MacDonald, longtime general manager of Downtown London — which consists of the LDBA and a similar group, MainStreet London — had not responded to 980 CFPL’s request for comment as of publication time.