Brother faces charges after alleged Tuxedo sibling stabbing

A Winnipeg man is facing charges of attempted murder after a Monday night stabbing at a residential complex on Tuxedo Avenue.

Police said they found a seriously injured woman in her 30s at the residence. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Just after 1 a.m. the next morning, a suspect was arrested after he returned to the complex.

Police said they believe the man was involved in a physical fight with two of his sisters when he grabbed a knife and stabbed one sister twice in the upper body.

The second sister had an injury to her hand after trying to intervene.

Ryan Sinclair, 20, is in custody facing charges of attempting to commit murder, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

The injured woman remains in hospital.

