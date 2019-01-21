Brampton men charged in Winnipeg stolen semi rampage

Two men from Brampton, Ont., have been charged in a chaotic incident Friday that saw a stolen semi truck collide into multiple vehicles and cause large amounts of damage.

Police confirmed the driver left the semi running while he went into a Tim Hortons near Brookside Boulevard and Inkster Boulevard around 5 a.m. Friday. He saw two men drive off with the truck, and he called police.

The semi was then seen by the original driver around 10:30 a.m. near Keewatin Street and Hekla Avenue. He informed police, and they followed it from the Perimeter Highway and Pipeline Road to Main Street and Red River Boulevard.

The suspects then sped off and crashed into two vehicles and the intersection of Main Street and Carruthers Avenue, but didn’t stop.

When the semi reached Main and Selkirk Avenue, it collided with four vehicles and caused significant damage.

A two-month-old infant was in one of the vehicles and was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

The semi continued on to Selkirk and Salter Street, where it crashed into three more vehicles, eventually losing control and smashing into a steel fence near the intersection.

The suspects ran away from the scene but were picked up by police a short distance away.

Gurpreet Singh Atwal, 30, has been charged with motor vehicle theft, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while pursued by a peace officer, operating a conveyance while prohibited, and eight counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Karanvir Singh Kang, 30, faces a charge of motor vehicle theft.

Both are in custody.

