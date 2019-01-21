Cops find cocaine, heroin, guns and fake cash on stolen car suspect in Weston

A Winnipeg man faces a laundry list of charges after a Friday arrest near Blake Street in the Weston area.

Police said they spotted a suspect walking away from a stolen vehicle shortly after midnight, and arrested him before he could enter a nearby taxi.

A search of the man turned up around $125 in cocaine, $200 in heroin, and $80 in cash.

A further search of the man’s bag found ID in his name, a scale, a knife, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle without a stock – plus a box of .22 ammunition and a magazine – as well as a number of phony $50 bills.

Walter Darrell Mitchell Bradburn, 39, is in custody facing charges of possession of cocaine and heroin for the purpose of trafficking, numerous firearms charges, making counterfeit money, possession of counterfeit money, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and four counts of failing to comply with conditions.

