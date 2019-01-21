Canada
January 21, 2019 2:47 pm

Fire rips through home in Bobcaygeon

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A fire Monday morning ripped through a house in Bobcaygeon. Queen Street was closed as crews battled the blaze and extreme temperatures.

A morning fire has destroyed a home in the village of Bobcaygeon.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue were called to the fire on Queen Street around 11 a.m.

An elderly couple reportedly live in the small bungalow.

No word yet if there are any injuries.

Queen Street was closed as crews battled the blaze while enduring extremely cold temperatures and a windchill around -33 C.

More to come.

