Fire rips through home in Bobcaygeon

A morning fire has destroyed a home in the village of Bobcaygeon.

READ MORE: 3 taken to hospital after fire rips through River Road South home in Peterborough

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue were called to the fire on Queen Street around 11 a.m.

.@KLFireRescue remain on scene of a house fire on Queen Street in Bobcaygeon that broke out mid morning. Avoid the area if you can #cklnews pic.twitter.com/XlEyMCddzR — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 21, 2019

An elderly couple reportedly live in the small bungalow.

No word yet if there are any injuries.

Queen Street was closed as crews battled the blaze while enduring extremely cold temperatures and a windchill around -33 C.

More to come.