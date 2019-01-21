Fire rips through home in Bobcaygeon
A morning fire has destroyed a home in the village of Bobcaygeon.
Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue were called to the fire on Queen Street around 11 a.m.
An elderly couple reportedly live in the small bungalow.
No word yet if there are any injuries.
Queen Street was closed as crews battled the blaze while enduring extremely cold temperatures and a windchill around -33 C.
