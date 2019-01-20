OPP responds to over 350 snow-related crashes in the GTA over the weekend
TORONTO – Provincial police say the winter weather is factoring into a steady increase of crashes in Greater Toronto Area this weekend.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers responded to over 350 crashes in the GTA within 24 hours starting on Saturday afternoon.
Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold weather alert and the southern half of the province received a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday night.
Schmidt has been posting the increasing number of collisions on GTA roads on Twitter.
One of the crashes saw a vehicle lose control in the snow, hitting a transport truck that then rolled into a ditch.
Schmidt says no one was injured in the crash, but other drivers might not be as lucky if they’re not careful.
