1 person sent to hospital in Rideau Street incident
Kingston police blocked off Rideau Street near Montreal Street due to an incident on Thursday afternoon.
According to Kingston police, one person was sent to hospital as result of the incident, which police called a “disturbance.”
READ MORE: Man facing 18 charges after allegedly fleeing from Kingston police
Police would not elaborate on what that disturbance was.
They also would not comment on the condition of the person who was injured, or how they were injured.
Forensic teams were on site, and several homes were cordoned off by police tape. No law enforcement officials at the scene would agree to an interview.
Although police said there was no immediate danger to those in the immediate area, they asked drivers to use an alternate route while officers investigated the scene.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.