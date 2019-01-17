1 person sent to hospital in Rideau Street incident

Kingston police blocked off Rideau Street near Montreal Street due to an incident on Thursday afternoon.

According to Kingston police, one person was sent to hospital as result of the incident, which police called a “disturbance.”

READ MORE: Man facing 18 charges after allegedly fleeing from Kingston police

Police would not elaborate on what that disturbance was.

They also would not comment on the condition of the person who was injured, or how they were injured.

Forensic teams were on site, and several homes were cordoned off by police tape. No law enforcement officials at the scene would agree to an interview.

Police on scene at Rideau And Montreal Street. Forensics team is also here investigating incident. Police say one person has been taken to hospital. #ygk pic.twitter.com/GFQNsErWbc — Frazer Snowdon (@CKWS_Frazer) January 17, 2019

Although police said there was no immediate danger to those in the immediate area, they asked drivers to use an alternate route while officers investigated the scene.

Rideau Street east of Montreal Street closed while police on scene investigating a disturbance. Please use an alternate route. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) January 17, 2019