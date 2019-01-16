Lake of the Woods ice fishing shacks shot up, Kenora pair arrested

Two young men face charges after damage to several ice fishing shacks in Kenora on Lake of the Woods.

Ontario Provincial Police said they received a complaint about damage to ice shacks on Jan. 6 and went to investigate.

They saw four ice shacks within city limits with damage, and said the damage was caused by a firearm.

They would not confirm the ice shacks were damaged by bullets.

“Firearms were used in the offence and there was damage to the shacks,” said Cst. Laurie Harkof in an email to Global News.

However, several of the charges revolve around careless use and unauthorized use of a firearm.

Austin Holmstrom, 18 and Terry Roen, 24, both of Kenora, will appear in provincial court on Jan. 31.

