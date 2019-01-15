Woman, teens threaten to shoot food delivery guy, then steal his food, say Winnipeg police

A 20-year-old woman and two teens have been arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint.

Police said the victim, 39, was delivering food in the 500 block of Yale Avenue West, when one of the suspects refused to pay for the delivery and threatened to shoot him.

The suspects then made off with the food.

With the help of a K-9 unit, police tracked the suspects to the 500 block of Ravelston Avenue West, where they were arrested.

A search of the residence turned up ammunition, several bullet casings, five magazines (one loaded), an air pistol, a sword, a scope, cut off stock, an SKS semi-automatic rifle, a Crossman air rifle, and a Ruger bolt-action rifle.

Alex Mary Maud, 20, of Fairford, Man., faces charges of armed robbery using a firearm, multiple weapons possession charges, pointing a firearm, two counts of storing a firearm contrary to regulations, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl face similar charges. The girl has also been charged with three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

All three are in custody.

