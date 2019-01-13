Couple in their 80s injured while crossing street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

A man and a woman, both in their 80s, were rushed to hospital Saturday evening after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, 75 kilometres west of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said emergency crews were called to de la Fabrique Street just before 8 p.m. to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a vehicle.

Tremblay said the pair was hit while crossing at a pedestrian walkway.

Both were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

As of Sunday morning, Tremblay said the man remained in critical life-threatening condition, while the woman appeared to have stabilized.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

Preliminary reports by collision experts indicate speed and alcohol were not contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing.