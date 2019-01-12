Careening vehicle hits pedestrians waiting to cross street in Surrey

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries as the indirect result of a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Saturday night.

At about 6:30 pm, at the intersection of Fraser Highway & 148th Street, two vehicles collided, sending one car careening off and striking two pedestrians waiting to cross the street.

The vehicle had both pedestrians pinned beneath it and between a light post. Firefighters were able to free them quickly by winching up the vehicle.

The pedestrians appeared to be conscious and talking to first responders when they were rescued.

The intersection is partially closed while police investigate.

49.282729 -123.120738

