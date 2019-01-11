Canada
January 11, 2019

Oakville drug bust leads to arrest

Halton police have charged a 24-year-old man with a drug-related offence after executing multiple search warrants on Thursday.

One man has been arrested following a drug bust in Oakville.

Halton police say they conducted multiple search warrants on a home, storage unit and vehicles on Thursday.

According to police, officers seized almost 130 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, cellphones, a 2010 Mercedes and over $7, 000 in cash.

Police say the total value of the drugs seized is estimated to be approximately $38,000.

Conrad Kozlowski, 24, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

