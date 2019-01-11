High-risk sex offender with extensive rap sheet expected to live in Winnipeg

A high-risk convicted sex offender has been released from Stony Mountain Institution, and is expected to live in Winnipeg, say police.

Rainie James Semple, 43, also known as Rene James Everett, was released Thursday after serving a sentence for breaching a long-term supervision order.

Semple will initially be subject to statutory release conditions, followed by a long-term supervision order.

He’s considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or violent manner.

Semple is described as 5’7″, 163 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a panther tattooed on his right forearm, a heart on his left hand, and the letters “R.E.” on his right hand.

In 2016, Semple was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after failing to meet the conditions of his parole.

He has a considerable criminal history, including sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in 2000, when he was on probation for uttering threats and breaching an undertaking. He also threatened to kill his victim in 2007 while in police custody.

He has been convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and violent offences such as robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, a weapons offence and failure to comply with recognizances, undertakings and probation orders.

He’s also been convicted of robbing a man at knifepoint.

Anyone with information about Semple is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. You can also call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

