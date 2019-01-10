Seven youths detained after Halton police investigation in Milton

Seven young people have been detained at a Milton high school following an investigation by Halton Regional Police.

READ MORE: Hamilton police looking to identify robbery suspect

Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School on Main Street East was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a reported threat.

Nearby schools Chris Hadfield Public school and St. Peter Catholic Elementary School were briefly placed on hold and secure, but police say those orders have since been lifted.

Police add that all students and staff at the three Milton schools are safe at this time.

At this time (1:56 p.m.). Bishop Reding High School in Milton remains in lockdown. Students and staff are safe, and Halton Police officers remain on scene. As soon as the lockdown is lifted, we will provide an update here. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 10, 2019

Seven youths are now in custody. There are no outstanding suspects. The lockdown should be lifted soon. ^PD — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) January 10, 2019

Bishop Reding has been place in lockdown mode due to a reported threat. The police are in the building conducting an investigation, and the perimeter of the school property has been secured. We will tweet with further information. — Bishop Reding (@BishopReding) January 10, 2019

At this time, we can confirm that all students and staff at the three Milton schools are safe, and that no injuries have been incurred. Additional updates will follow; thank you for your patience. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 10, 2019

We are requesting that parents of students attending Bishop Reding HS, Chris Hadfield Public School, and St. Peter's Elementary School DO NOT ATTEND these schools at this time. This is an active investigation. Ongoing updates will be provided via @HRPSMiltHH & @HaltonPolice. ^jh https://t.co/tjCauIv4gg — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 10, 2019

UPDATE: Bishop Redding status has now been upgraded to a LOCKDOWN.

The 2 elementary schools remain in Hold & Secure only. ^PD — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) January 10, 2019

We have ordered a Hold In Place at Bishop Redding High School as well as Chris Hadfield and St. Peter's elementary schools in Milton due to police activity. These orders have been made as a precautionary measure and no imminent threat to students is apparent. ^PD — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) January 10, 2019