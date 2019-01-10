Seven youths detained after Halton police investigation in Milton

Seven young people have been detained at a Milton high school following an investigation by Halton Regional Police.
Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School on Main Street East was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a reported threat.
Nearby schools Chris Hadfield Public school and St. Peter Catholic Elementary School were briefly placed on hold and secure, but police say those orders have since been lifted.
Police add that all students and staff at the three Milton schools are safe at this time.
