Quinte West OPP searching for man allegedly involved in debit card fraud
OPP are on the lookout for a man they say used fraudulent ID to obtain access to someone else’s debit card.
On Dec. 21, 2018, OPP responded to a fraud reported at a local bank in the city of Quinte West.
READ MORE: Fraud reports are up 89% in just 5 years and criminals want e-money: Edmonton police
Police say a man caught on security footage used fake identification to obtain a replacement debit card for another person’s debit account.
Police claim the debit card was used numerous times in the Quinte West and Belleville area to withdraw a large amount of cash in Canadian and American currency.
On Dec. 27, police allege the man went back to the same bank in Quinte West and tried to open a new account “under fraudulent pretense” and then fled.
WATCH: Fighting debit card fraud
The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, about six feet tall with short dark hair beginning to grey, a dark moustache and goatee and with an average-to-thin build.
The man’s vehicle was described as a 2016 to 2018 model Chevrolet Cruze hatchback.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.