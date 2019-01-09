Crime
January 9, 2019 2:48 pm

Quinte West OPP searching for man allegedly involved in debit card fraud

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP are looking for a man they say withdrew a large amount of cash from a stolen debit card in Quinte West.

OPP
A A

OPP are on the lookout for a man they say used fraudulent ID to obtain access to someone else’s debit card.

On Dec. 21, 2018, OPP responded to a fraud reported at a local bank in the city of Quinte West.

READ MORE: Fraud reports are up 89% in just 5 years and criminals want e-money: Edmonton police

Police say a man caught on security footage used fake identification to obtain a replacement debit card for another person’s debit account.

Police claim the debit card was used numerous times in the Quinte West and Belleville area to withdraw a large amount of cash in Canadian and American currency.

On Dec. 27, police allege the man went back to the same bank in Quinte West and tried to open a new account “under fraudulent pretense” and then fled.

WATCH: Fighting debit card fraud

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, about six feet tall with short dark hair beginning to grey, a dark moustache and goatee and with an average-to-thin build.

The man’s vehicle was described as a 2016 to 2018 model Chevrolet Cruze hatchback.

OPP say a man who allegedly used fake ID to open a bank account was last seen driving this vehicle.

OPP

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belleville
Debit Card Fraud
Fraud
Identity Fraud
Identity Theft
OPP
OPP Belleville
OPP fraud
OPP Quinte West fraud
Quinte West OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.