Quinte West OPP searching for man allegedly involved in debit card fraud

OPP are on the lookout for a man they say used fraudulent ID to obtain access to someone else’s debit card.

On Dec. 21, 2018, OPP responded to a fraud reported at a local bank in the city of Quinte West.

Police say a man caught on security footage used fake identification to obtain a replacement debit card for another person’s debit account.

Police claim the debit card was used numerous times in the Quinte West and Belleville area to withdraw a large amount of cash in Canadian and American currency.

On Dec. 27, police allege the man went back to the same bank in Quinte West and tried to open a new account “under fraudulent pretense” and then fled.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, about six feet tall with short dark hair beginning to grey, a dark moustache and goatee and with an average-to-thin build.

The man’s vehicle was described as a 2016 to 2018 model Chevrolet Cruze hatchback.