Brighton man dies of injuries in crash in Quinte West
OPP say a Brighton, Ont., man has died following a crash in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:35 p.m., Quinte West OPP, along with the municipal fire department and Hastings Quinte West EMS, responded to a single vehicle collision on 2nd Dug Hill Road north of Loyalist Parkway in Trenton.
Police say the driver was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
OPP say the identity of the 33-year-old man from Brighton is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The highway was temporarily closed for the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
