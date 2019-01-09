Brighton man dies of injuries in crash in Quinte West

OPP say a Brighton, Ont., man has died following a crash in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m., Quinte West OPP, along with the municipal fire department and Hastings Quinte West EMS, responded to a single vehicle collision on 2nd Dug Hill Road north of Loyalist Parkway in Trenton.

ROAD CLOSURE: 2nd Dug Hill Rd between Loyalist Py and Hwy 2 #Trenton: Road closed due to collision. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) January 8, 2019

Police say the driver was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

OPP say the identity of the 33-year-old man from Brighton is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

#QuinteWest FDP, OPP, Medics Responding To 2nd Dug Hill RD (Just North Of Loyalist PKWY (CR 33)) Single Veh MVA. Reported As About 15 To 20 Feet Into Bush. Male Requires Extracation. Injuries Unknown. — Scan-Quinte (@scanquinte) January 8, 2019

The highway was temporarily closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.