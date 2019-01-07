Driver could face charges after Summerland New Year’s Eve party ends in injury

Police in Summerland are considering charges of dangerous driving after a driver allegedly ran over a friend who was attempting to stop him from driving drunk on New Year’s Eve.

Const. James Grandy said in a press release that the incident occurred on Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. at a residence on Giants Head Rd. in Summerland.

READ MORE: If your guests drive home drunk, are you legally liable?

“Initial investigation revealed the female resident had attempted to stop the man from driving away intoxicated, and as a result she was struck by his vehicle,” he said.

“The driver had been attending a get together at the same residence as the victim.”

READ MORE: Woman killed in multi-vehicle highway crash near Vernon

Police said the 34-year-old man and female victim knew each other.

The injured woman was discovered laying on the driveway.

An online fundraising campaign has been launched to assist the victim in her recovery.

It says the woman, who is the mother of a five-month-old daughter, suffered 10 broken ribs and two broken vertebrae.

The victim’s partner said she does not wish to speak to the media but that he will provide more details shortly.