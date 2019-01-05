Shootout needed to decide Kelowna hockey game against Prince George

A nailbiter turned into a 2-1 loss for the Kelowna Rockets during their home game against the Prince George Cougars on Friday night.

A scoreless overtime period forced a shootout that the Cougars won.

The game started with a scoreless first period.

Conner Bruggen-Cate opened up scoring for the Rockets on a power play at 14:28 of the second period.

.@bruggen_cate gets the party started with his fourth 🚨 of the season!

🍏 @Lzabbs pic.twitter.com/h3FHtruLwt — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 5, 2019

The Cougars tied up the game mid-period in the third with a goal by Jackson Leppard.

Nolan Foot had one successful goal in a shootout that took six attempts.

The Cougars’ Tyson Upper and Vladislav Mikhalchuk each marked a goal to secure the win for Prince George.

The Rockets visit the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night before welcoming the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips on Wednesday.

Other WHL game outcomes on Jan. 4:

Kamloops Blazers 1 – 4 Spokane Chiefs

Victoria Royals 3 – 2 Edmonton Oil Kings

Moose Jaw Warriors 4 -2 Prince Albert Raiders

Regina Pats 1 – 2 Saskatoon Blades

Portland Winterhawks 5 – 3 Swift Current Broncos

Seattle Thunderbirds 3 – 7 Brandon Wheat Kings

Vancouver Giants 3 – 4 Lethbridge Hurricanes

Red Deer Rebels 3 – 5 Calgary Hitmen

Kootenay Ice 3 – 5 Medicine Hat Tigers

Everett Silvertips 2 – 3 Tri-City Americans