Shootout needed to decide Kelowna hockey game against Prince George
A nailbiter turned into a 2-1 loss for the Kelowna Rockets during their home game against the Prince George Cougars on Friday night.
A scoreless overtime period forced a shootout that the Cougars won.
The game started with a scoreless first period.
Conner Bruggen-Cate opened up scoring for the Rockets on a power play at 14:28 of the second period.
The Cougars tied up the game mid-period in the third with a goal by Jackson Leppard.
Nolan Foot had one successful goal in a shootout that took six attempts.
The Cougars’ Tyson Upper and Vladislav Mikhalchuk each marked a goal to secure the win for Prince George.
The Rockets visit the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night before welcoming the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips on Wednesday.
Other WHL game outcomes on Jan. 4:
Kamloops Blazers 1 – 4 Spokane Chiefs
Victoria Royals 3 – 2 Edmonton Oil Kings
Moose Jaw Warriors 4 -2 Prince Albert Raiders
Regina Pats 1 – 2 Saskatoon Blades
Portland Winterhawks 5 – 3 Swift Current Broncos
Seattle Thunderbirds 3 – 7 Brandon Wheat Kings
Vancouver Giants 3 – 4 Lethbridge Hurricanes
Red Deer Rebels 3 – 5 Calgary Hitmen
Kootenay Ice 3 – 5 Medicine Hat Tigers
Everett Silvertips 2 – 3 Tri-City Americans
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.