Barack Obama debuts on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart

Barack Obama is starting 2019 off with a new accomplishment: debuting on Billboard.

The former U.S. president debut on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart at No. 22, alongside Christopher Jackson and BeBe Winans.

The song, called One Last Time (44 Remix) is a gospel remix inspired by the hit Broadway musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

According to Billboard, the title of the song – 44 Remix – is called that because Obama was the 44th president.

“The song starts with 307,000 on-demand U.S. streams and 9,000 downloads sold in the week ending Dec. 27, according to Nielsen Music,” wrote Billboard.

This is not the first time Obama has landed on a Billboard chart, however.

In 2009, he peaked at No. 6 for A Moment in History: The Inauguration of Barack Obama for TV DVD Sales, and then again in 2015 for Pop Off by JX Cannon where Obama, who was featured on the song, landed at No. 10 for Billboard’s Twitter Emerging Artists.

You can listen to the full four-minute song here.