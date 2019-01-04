‘They want council to act’: Winnipeg police renew calls for City to prioritize safety

Winnipeggers want crime and safety to be a top priority for city council, says a new poll.

The Probe Research results, released Friday by the Winnipeg Police Association, show that 60 per cent of Winnipeg adults would like to see mayor Brian Bowman and his new council prioritize safety issues.

“The clear majority of Winnipeggers are deeply concerned about the dramatic increase in crime that is gripping our city,” Police Association President Moe Sabourin said.

“And these findings don’t even take into account the tremendous spike in crime that occurred over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg police seeking public’s opinion on Air1 chopper

Sabourin said the police association would like to work with council to help make safety a priority, but that police need improved resources in order to help build a safer Winnipeg.

“We have been saying clearly for a number of years that a lack of sufficient resources will lead to less safety for Winnipeg families,” he said.

“This data shows that Winnipeg families are now feeling that concern, and they want council to act.”

The poll results also indicated that more than half of Winnipeggers say they feel less safe in the city today than they did a year ago, and one-third say the police receive too little in funding.

WATCH: Winnipeg police receive more than 10,000 calls for service over holidays