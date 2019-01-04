Three-year-old girl killed in Stonewall driveway
RCMP are investigating the death of a toddler in Stonewall Thursday afternoon.
Police say a three-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle – driven by an adult man – in the driveway of a home on 1st Avenue North.
She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.
RCMP said alcohol and speed are not considered factors and that it doesn’t appear charges will be laid.
