Police investigating sudden death at Guelph hotel

Guelph police are investigating the death of a woman at a hotel on Wednesday evening.

Police said the woman’s body was found by staff members at the hotel near Gordon Street and Harvard Road just before 7 p.m.

Police are describing it as a “sudden death” investigation, but did not say how the 44-year-old woman died.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize $1,100 worth of cocaine, MDMA in undercover operation

Other than her age, the woman was not identified by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8447.

Sudden death investigation – https://t.co/2EPjiJ2r35 — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) January 3, 2019