January 2, 2019 12:10 pm

Barrie man charged after collision in Ramara Township injures 7

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say seven people were injured after a collision in Ramara Township.

A man from Barrie has been charged after a collision in Ramara Township left seven people injured.

According to Orillia OPP, on Dec. 31, police received a report of a collision on Highway 12 near Balsam Road.

Officers say seven people were transported to an Orillia-area hospital for treatment. One of the injured, a 19-year-old man, was then transported to a hospital in Toronto with life-threatening-injuries, police reported.

Following the initial investigation, 35-year-old Daniel McCarthy from Barrie was charged with five counts of operation causing bodily harm and five counts of operation while impaired.

McCarthy was then released and is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on Feb. 12.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

