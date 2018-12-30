New Brunswick Police Commission launches review into how it conducts investigations

The New Brunswick Police Commission says it’s reviewing how it conducts investigations, a day after facing criticism about its handling of a probe into a senior officer’s conduct following millionaire businessman Richard Oland‘s murder.

Lynn Chaplin, acting chairwoman of the provincial police commission, says in a statement Friday that the review is part of a “strategic planning process” launched earlier this month.

She says the process will carry on in the new year, and also includes a review of the commission’s investigators’ manual and operational procedures.

Chaplin says the review will ensure the commission fulfills its role of “safeguarding the public interest in policing in New Brunswick.”

Her comments come after the New Brunswick Police Association accused the police oversight body of being “out of control,” and alleged the commission is being run in an “abusive, authoritarian fashion.”

Bob Davidson, executive director of the New Brunswick Police Association, said the case of Glen McCloskey – a former deputy chief of the Saint John Police Force who came under scrutiny during the first murder trial of Dennis Oland – is an example of the commission “completely ignoring legislative rights.”