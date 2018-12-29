Canada
December 29, 2018 4:51 pm

The picturesque Okanagan: Viewer photos after Friday’s snowfall

By Online Journalist  Global News

A photo from West Kelowna showing a snow-covered Okanagan on Saturday.

Mack Hair
It snowed on Friday, throughout the day and overnight as well. And when Okanagan residents woke up on Saturday, Mother Nature had laid down a thick, white blanket over the valley.

Depending on the community, the snowfall amount varied. One Global Okanagan viewer sent a photo from Naramata, where a ruler showed 7.5 inches, or 19 centimetres, of snow.

On Saturday, several viewers sent Global Okanagan their photos. Click below to see the gallery.

West Kelowna snow mountains Peter Rempel

West Kelowna.

Peter Rempel
Mack Hair Saturday West Kelowna

A photo from West Kelowna showing a snow-covered Okanagan on Saturday.

Mack Hair
Karen Smalley street photo

Street view.

Karen Smalley
Finally, winter, Kristy Roberts

Snowy backyard.

Kristy Roberts
AJ Pratt snowman

Building a snowman.

AJ Pratt
Karen Smalley snow birdbath

Snowy birdbath.

Karen Smalley
Karen Smalley ducks on lake

Ducks on lake.

Karen Smalley
Karen Smalley flock of ducks

Flock of ducks.

Karen Smalley
Karen Smalley rose bush in snow

Rose bush.

Karen Smalley
Karen Smalley close-up of rose

Close-up of rose.

Karen Smalley
Lori Anderson view of Kelowna

View of Kelowna.

Lori Anderson
Richard McMaster, 7.5 inches or 19 cm snow in Naramata

7.5 inches of snow, or 19 centimetres, in Naramata.

Richard McMaster
Sandra Gault wind and whitecaps

Wind and whitecaps.

Sandra Gault
Not happy with snow

Not all Okanagan residents are happy to see snow.

Submitted

