Those Old Radio Shows – Dec. 28 & 29

Friday, Dec. 28:

Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Resolution 1841; FBI in Peace & War – The Top Men

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Take of Two Cities

Hour 3: Richard Diamond – Butcher Killer; Wild Bill Hickok – Whine of the Saw

Hour 4: The Haunting Hour – Mystery Southern Star; Red Ryder – Crooked Poker Game

Saturday, Dec. 29:

Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Babysitting on New Year’s Eve; Fibber McGee & Molly – A Fresh Start for New Year’s

Hour 2: The Aldrich Family – New Year’s Eve Party; Great Gildersleeve – New Year’s Eve

Hour 3: Jack Benny – Goodbye 1938, Hello 1939; Fibber McGee & Molly – New Year’s Celebration

Hour 4: Life of Riley – New Year’s Show; Father Knows Best – Party Preparation

Hour 5: Amos & Andy – Not Invited to the Party; Jack Benny – Rose Bowl Tickets

View link »