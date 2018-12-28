Those Old Radio Shows – Dec. 28 & 29
Friday, Dec. 28:
Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Resolution 1841; FBI in Peace & War – The Top Men
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Take of Two Cities
Hour 3: Richard Diamond – Butcher Killer; Wild Bill Hickok – Whine of the Saw
Hour 4: The Haunting Hour – Mystery Southern Star; Red Ryder – Crooked Poker Game
Saturday, Dec. 29:
Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Babysitting on New Year’s Eve; Fibber McGee & Molly – A Fresh Start for New Year’s
Hour 2: The Aldrich Family – New Year’s Eve Party; Great Gildersleeve – New Year’s Eve
Hour 3: Jack Benny – Goodbye 1938, Hello 1939; Fibber McGee & Molly – New Year’s Celebration
Hour 4: Life of Riley – New Year’s Show; Father Knows Best – Party Preparation
Hour 5: Amos & Andy – Not Invited to the Party; Jack Benny – Rose Bowl Tickets
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.