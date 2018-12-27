Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer pays off parents’ debt for Christmas

It’s the Christmas gift that’s been seen around the world and left Kansas City Royals prospect pitcher Brady Singer’s parents speechless after they learned their son had paid off their loans and debts with his first paycheque.

Singer, a native of Florida, surprised his parents with the gift on Christmas Day, posting the moment they found out to his Twitter.

“Today is very special to my heart,” he says in the tweet. “To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad.”

In the video, his parents are sitting at the table as his mother opens a card that says, “I love you mom and dad,” before taking out a letter that’s inside.

His mother’s voice breaks up briefly as she begins reading the letter which thanks them for “everything you’ve done to help me reach my dreams.”

“There’s absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself,” she says. “Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will.”

The letter goes on to say that as they travelled around Florida for baseball, he tried to “cheaply eat” and save money but his parents wouldn’t let him because they always wanted him to have the “best stuff” to reach his dreams.

He says that they spent money on hotels, traveling, gear, food and many Gatorades, and that it was “much more than I can ever give you.”

But there was one thing he was able to do and before his mother continues reading, she pauses, appearing to comprehend what is written next, before reaching out for Singer’s father’s hand and continuing to read.

“I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well… What?!” she says, surprised. “Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on travelling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves.”

Singer’s mother tries to hold back tears, while his dad remains silent but appearing to hold back emotions.

“Because you deserve the very best, I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you. Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into reality.”

He finishes the letter saying he loves them both and will never forget what they have done.

After agreeing to terms with the Royals, Singer received a US$4.25-million signing bonus which is what he likely used to make the enormous Christmas gesture for his parents.

The star prospect was named college baseball’s player of the year in June after posting a 12-1 record and 2.30 ERA, and was made the 18th overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.