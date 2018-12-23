Beauceville tire fire continues to burn

A fire in a used tire facility sent a massive cloud of black of smoke wafting over a town in Quebec’s Beauce region Saturday night.

The fire broke out in the recycling yard of Royal Mat at around 10:30 p.m. in Beauceville, about 90 kilometres south of Quebec City.

WATCH: Spain tire dump blaze sends black smoke sky high

Some 3,000 cubic metres of tires were consumed by the fire, which continued to burn Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown but authorities are not ruling out arson.

READ MORE: Tire dump has Montreal’s Lachine residents seething

The province’s emergency environment response team was sent to the site, as well as mobile lab that measures atmospheric gas.

No evacuations were ordered but residents were asked to shut off their ventilation systems.

Le résultat de l'analyse faite par le TAGA sera connu sous peu. La fumée se dégageant de l’incendie est noire et opaque. Des odeurs sont perceptibles.

Ne prenez aucun risque!

⚠️Fermez vos échangeurs d’air;

⚠️Respectez le périmètre de sécurité.#incendie #beauceville @MSGU pic.twitter.com/YvWoV4il4l — Urgence Québec (@urgencequebec) December 23, 2018