Environment
December 23, 2018 12:06 pm
Updated: December 23, 2018 12:09 pm

Beauceville tire fire continues to burn

By The Canadian Press

No evacuations were ordered but residents were asked to shut off their ventilation systems after a tire fire in Beauceville. Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.

File / Global News
A A

A fire in a used tire facility sent a massive cloud of black of smoke wafting over a town in Quebec’s Beauce region Saturday night.

The fire broke out in the recycling yard of Royal Mat at around 10:30 p.m. in Beauceville, about 90 kilometres south of Quebec City.

WATCHSpain tire dump blaze sends black smoke sky high

Some 3,000 cubic metres of tires were consumed by the fire, which continued to burn Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown but authorities are not ruling out arson.

READ MORE: Tire dump has Montreal’s Lachine residents seething

The province’s emergency environment response team was sent to the site, as well as mobile lab that measures atmospheric gas.

No evacuations were ordered but residents were asked to shut off their ventilation systems.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Beaucevill tire fire
Beauceville fire
Royal Mat
TAGA
tire dump
Tire Fire
Tire recycling plant
Urgence Quebec
Used tire fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News