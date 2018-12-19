‘White’ hockey teams in Manitoba accused of forming league without First Nations

A lawyer representing some First Nations hockey teams in Manitoba is arguing in court that all the “white teams” got together and formed a new Junior B league which excluded First Nations.

All of the teams were part of the Keystone Junior Hockey League until May when five teams left to create the Capital Region League.

Lawyer Jamie Kagan says after the First Nations teams complained, a Hockey Manitoba tribunal ruled that former KJHL players would need a release to play in the new league and pay a $500 fee.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose give Winnipeg hockey teams chance to practice with the pros

But that didn’t happen before the new league hit the ice in October.

He says it’s made it hard for the remaining KJHL teams to build strong teams and have a competitive league.

Kagan says the new league’s actions are against the spirit of reconciliation and are separating Indigenous and non-Indigenous players.

He’s asking the judge for an injunction pending a trial.

HIGHLIGHTS: MJHL Steinbach vs Winnipeg – Dec. 18