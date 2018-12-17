Portage la Prairie store employee hit by thieves in get-away car

Three people are in custody after a daytime robbery a Portage la Prairie business Sunday.

At around 5:10 p.m. Dec. 16, police responded to a call of theft from a business on Sissons Drive.

Three suspects fled the store with two full carts of unpaid items. While they made their escape, police said, they struck the store’s loss prevention officer with their vehicle.

RCMP found the vehicle later that evening and arrested the driver. Further investigation led officers to a Portage residence where they arrested the other two suspects.

Cyril David Beaulieu, 26, of Brandon, was charged with robbery with a weapon, dangerous motor vehicle operation, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, theft, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Troy Brendan Beaulieu, 28, of Dakota Tipi First Nation, faces charges of robbery with a weapon, theft, possessing property obtained by crime, failing to comply with conditions and resisting arrest.

Holly Janine Mousseau, 29, of Portage la Prairie, was charged with robbery with a weapon, theft, and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three were remanded in custody and will be appearing in court.

