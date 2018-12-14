Ormstown mechanic angered over excavation project surrounding his shop

On Nov. 27, a massive excavation project began on the lot of René Frappier’s auto shop in Ormstown, Que. He told Global News the work started without any warning and that it blocked off customers from his shop almost overnight.

“They came in here, they put a huge machine in my driveway, there was no space at all to get in,” he said. “They started digging a hole, which took two days. I was completely blocked off.”

I caught up with Ormstown mechanic René Frappier today. He's furious that the small town about an hour west of Montreal launched work on his property without giving him proper notice (a claim the town disputes). He now says his business has slowed to a trickle. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/vhtvofFmqa — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 14, 2018

According to Ormstown Coun. Ken Dolphin, the work is being done along Route 201 to connect much of the town to water and sewer services — currently, many residents make do with a septic tank and well water.

Dolphin disputed Frappier’s assertion that the town sprung the excavation on him, saying that the plan was unveiled at a recent public consultation.

Normally Frappier says his auto shop would be full of customers trying to beat the provincial snow-tire deadline to change out their treads. Now he says his customers are few and far between. The town told me the work was unveiled at a recent public consultation. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ztTYKAeTGb — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 14, 2018

“We apologize, of course, for any inconvenience. We’re hoping that it will be taken care of as soon as possible,” he said. “We understand for his business purposes, it’s very inconvenient for him.”

Frappier estimates that he’s currently only drawing about $50 worth of business per day. On a normal day, he says he would draw at least $1,000.

The part of the project involving Frappier’s land will wrap up well before Christmas, Frappier said.

The total project is slated to last until March.