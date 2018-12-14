Petes fight off Firebirds for 5-2 victory

The Peterborough Petes scored four unanswered goals en route to defeating the visiting Flint Firebirds 5-2 in OHL action Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Defenceman Shawn Spearing opened the scoring for the Petes with his first OHL goal. The Firebirds rebounded with two goals to take a 2-1 lead.

The Petes tied it in the second period with Nick Robertson’s power-play goal and broke up on the game in the third with goals from Chris Paquette (short-handed goal), Brady Hinz and Liam Kirk.

Adam Timleck recorded three assists. Erik Čermák registered two assists while Robertson, Paquette, and Declan Chisholm had one assist each.

Hunter Jones stopped 31 of 33 shots for the win as the Petes improve to 18-12-0.

The Petes were 1-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Their next game is Friday night in Guelph versus the Storm. They host the Ottawa 67’s on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.