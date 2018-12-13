Brown Christmas in the cards for Regina due to warming trend

Regina may be dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know.

The mercury will continue to rise above freezing before Christmas, then colder air will return.

Because there is such little snow on the ground and barely any in the forecast, Regina is at risk of seeing it’s first brown Christmas since 2011.

During the winter months, the Polar Jet Stream sits south of the Prairies, allowing colder air to spill down from the Arctic.

However, this year the El Niño is allowing the jet stream to sit higher than usual, which is pulling up warmer air into the Prairies.

Learn more about El Niño and its effects here.

This warming trend is expected to continue to push temperatures above seasonal until Christmas week and after that colder air will once again prevail.

