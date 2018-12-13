Police shut down illegal cannabis dispensary in Milton

Halton Regional Police have shut down and seized more than $20,000 worth of marijuana products from a dispensary in Milton.

Members of the drug unit executed a search warrant at a dispensary on Lawson Road on Wednesday.

Officers seized three kilograms of dried cannabis and edible products including cookies, gummies and lollipops.

Two people were charged.

Police are reminding the public that currently, the only legal way to buy recreational marijuana in the province is online through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Following an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary in Milton, two persons are charged with Unlawful Distribution of Cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Control Act (Ont.) and more than $20,000 in cannabis and cannabis products were seized: https://t.co/8C5fovzWdi ^jh pic.twitter.com/IfDh3DxUal — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) December 13, 2018