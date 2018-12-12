NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson violated ethics rules: report

According to a report released by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner on Wednesday, National Capital Commission (NCC) CEO Mark Kristmanson violated ethics rules by accepting event invitations from groups the NCC was in business with.

The violations stem from invitations to events being held by five organizations that the NCC had a working relationship with — Place des Festivals, the National Arts Centre, the Canadian Museum of Nature, Via Rail and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

According to the report, the commissioner received an anonymous letter outlining concerns this person had with some of the events Kristmanson was attending. In the letter, it was alleged that Kristmanson used his position as CEO to obtain gifts or other advantages for his spouse in the form of hospitality and entertainment.

As a result, Kristmanson was asked to submit a list of all events he had attended as CEO with his wife since his appointment on Feb. 3, 2014.

The commissioner found that 12 of these events were in violation of the ethics code as Kristmanson was personally involved with projects that involved each of the groups.

The projects include the approval of the NAC’s architectural rejuvenation project and the digital lantern project, Via Rail’s proposed design concept for the Ottawa train station and the ongoing dealings with Place des Festivals on the management of the north shore of the Ottawa River.

In a statement, the NCC stated that they have received the report and that they accept the findings. The organization says it will be implementing new protocols as a result of the findings.

The board also said it will be convening a special meeting to discuss the report.

The report also states Kristmanson’s position and his explanation of the violations. According to his written submissions and in his interview for the report, Kristmanson believed that his acceptance of the invitations was appropriate under the Conflict of Interest Act.

He was of the view that his acceptance was a “normal expression of courtesy or protocol, or received within the customary standards that normally accompany a public office holder’s position.”

“I received the findings of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner this morning,” said Kristmanson in a statement. “The report includes a summary of my position and my understanding of the Conflict of Interest rules. I accept the findings fully and without reservation, and regret any reputational impact this has caused the NCC or the Government of Canada.”