Elliott Etherington named new head coach of London Lightning

Keith Vassell is out as head coach of the London Lightning a little over a year after he was named to the role, replaced by former assistant coach Elliott Etherington, the team announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Lightning said Vassell and the team “mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.”

Vassell was named head coach in August 2017, and led the team to an NBL Championship in May.

READ MORE: Big second half leads KW Titans to victory over the London Lightning

The Lightning said Elliott was a big part of the coaching staff during the 2017-18 season and “has returned to try and keep the winning tradition going.”

In a statement, Elliott said he was appreciative to be given the opportunity to come back.

WATCH: The Don Peterson Basketball League in Kingston continues to grow

“The great thing is that there’s a good mixture of guys that I’m comfortable with and guys I got to learn, and that creates an awesome opportunity and challenge as a coach,” he said.

The Lightning currently sits at 4-4 in what has become a tight Central Division in the NBL of Canada following a 123-97 defeat to the KW Titans on Sunday — the team’s second loss at home in a row.

READ MORE: London Lightning open 2018-19 season with victory over St. John’s Edge

London is in second behind the 5-2 Sudbury Five. The Titans’ Sunday victory over London improved their record to 3-3.

The Lightning will take on Sudbury on Dec. 15, and will play their next home game on Dec. 20 against Halifax.

Halifax and the Lightning have played in the last three league championship series. Currently, the Hurricanes sit second in the Atlantic with a record if 4-3.

— With files from Mike Stubbs