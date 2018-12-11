RCMP charge Oxford House woman in stabbing death
Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate a homicide in the northern Manitoba community.
RCMP said a 45-year-old man had been stabbed at an Oxford House residence in the early hours Monday morning.
The man was initially taken to the Oxford House Nursing Station in stable condition, but his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. the same day.
Cecilia Bradburn, 38, has been charged with manslaughter. She was taken into custody and has a scheduled court appearance in Thompson on Thursday.
