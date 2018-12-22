9 shows to binge-watch during the holiday season

With so many TV shows airing in 2018, it’s a challenge to pick which one to watch next.

Streaming networks and apps like Global Go, Netflix, and Crave have made it so easy to start binge-watching new shows.

Looking for some addictive shows to binge during the holiday season? Global News has put together a list of nine different shows for you to choose from.

1. Vanderpump Rules (Slice)

Premiere date for Season 7 was: Monday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

What is it?: An American reality television series currently airing on Season 7 on Slice.

What is it about?: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Declaring it the sexiest establishment she’s ever owned and the place you take your mistress, Vanderpump tries to keep her lively and mischievous staff out of drama and in the restaurant.

2. The Good Place (Global TV)

Airs: New episodes return Winter 2019 8:30 ET/PT

What is it?: A comedy airing on Global TV.

What is it about?: The Good Place is a new comedy that follows Eleanor (Kristen Bell), who enters the afterlife and quickly realizes that she hasn’t been a very good person. With the help of her newfound afterlife mentor (Ted Danson), she’s determined to shed her old way of living and discover the awesome (or at least pretty good) person within.

3. Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Netflix)

Release date was: Nov. 30 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

What is it?: A biographical television series based on the life of reggaeton singer Nicky Jam.

What is it about?: From his humble and troubled start in Boston, to his downfall on the streets, to becoming the king of one of the most popular musical genres, this is not only the life of Nicky Jam, but the history of reggaeton itself. The reborn star has since received some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, sold out stadiums, earned the admiration of his colleagues and emerged as a leading exponent of urban music. Follow reggaeton artist Nicky Jam’s struggles to overcome drug addiction and rise to international success in this dramatization of his life story.

4. Vikings (History Channel)

Premiere date for Season 5B was: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

What is it?: A historical drama television series airing on History.

What is it about?: History’s brooding and brutal drama about the 8th-century Nordic warrior Ragnar Lothbrok and his crew, and later those of his sons, is currently airing Season 5B. The series begins at the start of the Viking Age, and follows Ragnar’s quest to become Earl, and his desire to raid England.

5. Shameless (Crave)

Premiere date for Season 9 was: Sunday, Sept. 9

What is it?: An American comedy-drama television series based on the British series of the same name.

What is it about?: Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy stars as Frank Gallagher, a single father of six who spends much of his free time drinking at bars. The Gallagher children — led by oldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum), who takes on much of the child-rearing responsibility due to her mother’s absence — manage to raise themselves in spite of Frank’s lack of parenting and unusual parenting style when he does choose to act like a father.

6. Outlander (W Network)

Premiere date for Season 4 was: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

What is it?: A drama series.

What is it about?: Season 4 of Outlander continues the story of time-travelling 1960s doctor Claire Fraser and her 18th-century Highlander husband Jamie Fraser as they try to make a home for themselves in the rough and dangerous “New World” of colonial America. Meanwhile, in the 20th century, Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna Randall and historian Roger Wakefield search for proof that her parents found each other in the past.

7. Star (Netflix)

Premiere date for Season 3 was: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (on Fox)

What is it?: A musical drama TV series.

What is it about?: Star is a story of three girls’ rise to fame. Two half sisters, Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and Star (Jude Demorest) raised in foster care and a young songwriter, Alex (Ryan Destiny), hiding her celebrity parentage join forces in Atlanta to chase dreams of music stardom. After moving to Atlanta, Georgia, they seek to move in with Carlotta Brown (Queen Latifah), who is a close friend and singing partner of Star and Simone’s late mother. Carlotta made a promise to look after the girls after their mother’s death and would protect them. Soon they begin their journey as professional R&B/Pop artists TAKE 3.

8. Caribbean Life (HGTV)

Airs: Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT (9:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Jan. 4)

350k goes a long way in paradise. 🌴

Tune in to #CaribbeanLife tonight at 9|8.c pic.twitter.com/Y9ti9MIUTZ — HGTV (@hgtv) September 30, 2018

What is it?: Reality TV.

What is it about?: This show follows families as they leave the mainland behind and head to the Caribbean to live on island time. Join their search for an affordable slice of heaven, touring homes on white sandy beaches. HGTV also offers Mexico Life, Island Life, Hawaii Life and Bahamas Life.

9. Grown-ish (ABC Spark)

Premiere date for Season 2: Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

What is it?: Sitcom series and a spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish.

What is it about?: The Johnson family’s (Black-ish) eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college. Grown-ish explores the first trappings of adulthood, and Zoey (Yara Shahidi) must navigate through the trials and tribulations of these momentous steps.

What’s your favourite show to binge? Let us know.

Global News, Slice, ABC Spark, History, W Network, HGTV and Global TV are properties of Corus Entertainment.